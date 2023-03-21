Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSV opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average is $75.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $78.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

