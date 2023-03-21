Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $183.25 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.65 and its 200 day moving average is $195.86. The firm has a market cap of $579.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

