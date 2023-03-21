Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 553 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $363.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.29 and its 200 day moving average is $358.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The stock has a market cap of $271.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.