SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.6% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $182.40 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $186.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.81.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

