SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 982.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,685 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 74,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,035. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

