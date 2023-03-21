SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 813,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 938,614 shares.The stock last traded at $23.23 and had previously closed at $23.15.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

