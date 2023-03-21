SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Windsor Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 6.3% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 263,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,897. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.