SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,741,829 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 3,157,107 shares.The stock last traded at $39.46 and had previously closed at $39.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,363 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557,538 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,763 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,129,000 after acquiring an additional 189,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

