Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Spectra Systems’s previous dividend of $0.11. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Spectra Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Spectra Systems stock opened at GBX 177.90 ($2.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £78.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2,000.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.79. Spectra Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 121 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 182.89 ($2.25).

Get Spectra Systems alerts:

About Spectra Systems

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor technology to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning and disinfection systems that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.