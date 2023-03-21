Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Spectra Systems’s previous dividend of $0.11. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Spectra Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Spectra Systems stock opened at GBX 177.90 ($2.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £78.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2,000.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.79. Spectra Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 121 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 182.89 ($2.25).
About Spectra Systems
