ssv.network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $33.17 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. ssv.network has a total market cap of $402.93 million and approximately $33.17 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for $36.38 or 0.00129643 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ssv.network has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

