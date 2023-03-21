Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 852.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 52,857 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

