Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Holdings Lessened by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.07.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of STWD traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.07%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

