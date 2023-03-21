Stephens Inc. AR Has $905,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Nucor were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE traded up $4.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.28. 757,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,566. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.32.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

