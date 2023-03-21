Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $498,000 Holdings in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB)

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.90% of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period.

Get American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.29. 123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334. American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in both investment- and non-investment grade government and corporate bonds from emerging market countries denominated predominately in US dollar but also local currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.