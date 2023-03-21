Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $498,000 Holdings in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMBGet Rating) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.90% of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.29. 123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334. American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in both investment- and non-investment grade government and corporate bonds from emerging market countries denominated predominately in US dollar but also local currencies.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB)

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.