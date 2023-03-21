Stewardship Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,175,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $222.42. The company had a trading volume of 131,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.