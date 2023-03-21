Stewardship Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPE)

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $999,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,578,000.

NYSEARCA:RSPE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330. Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.96.

About Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 companies that exhibit environmental, social, and governance (ESG) characteristics. RSPE was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

