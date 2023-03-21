Stewardship Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Stewardship Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.71. 200,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,014. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.