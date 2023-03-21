Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,114 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 858% compared to the typical volume of 638 call options.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Algoma Steel Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $418.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

