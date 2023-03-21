StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of AHPI stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,436.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

