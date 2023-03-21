StockNews.com Lowers PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Institutional Trading of PowerFleet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in PowerFleet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.