StockNews.com Lowers ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
PRPH stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $15.25.
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.
