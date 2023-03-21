StockNews.com Lowers ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

ProPhase Labs Price Performance

PRPH stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

About ProPhase Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 32,167 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 50.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 126,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

