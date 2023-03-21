Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.5096 dividend. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

