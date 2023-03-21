StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.6% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.19.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In related news, Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $183.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

