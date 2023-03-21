StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 374.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.21. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

