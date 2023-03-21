StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

