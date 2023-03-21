StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $22.70 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 2.6% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $22,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $227.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $268.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.13 and a 200-day moving average of $225.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

