StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

BATS:EFV opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

