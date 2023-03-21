StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $68.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

