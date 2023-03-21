StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 16,947 Shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,947 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $19.79.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Increases Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

