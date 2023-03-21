StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 1,731 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.