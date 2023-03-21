StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 2,361 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS HYD opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.