Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 2.5% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,450,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 968,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,057,000 after buying an additional 768,018 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.45. The stock had a trading volume of 779,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,519. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

