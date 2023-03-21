Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for about 1.8% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 56.7% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 222.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of -88.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. Newmont’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

