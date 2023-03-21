Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,576 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 1.6% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,382,000 after buying an additional 1,162,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after buying an additional 880,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,532,000 after buying an additional 416,605 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE AJG traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.85. The stock had a trading volume of 184,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,132. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.24 and a 12 month high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.