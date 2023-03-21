Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 210 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,211,002,000 after buying an additional 88,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,200,000 after buying an additional 192,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,128,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,382,000 after purchasing an additional 128,518 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98,283 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.5 %

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.82. The stock had a trading volume of 135,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,518. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.06.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 78.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

