Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 38 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,798,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.79. The stock had a trading volume of 247,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,657. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.21. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

