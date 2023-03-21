Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 485 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,335,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $126,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $301,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $51.71. 198,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,556. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $59.67.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

