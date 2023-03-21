Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 550 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,434,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $935,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 141,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,364,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,720. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.