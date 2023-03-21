Stratis Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Stratis has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001960 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $81.03 million and $12.39 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.75 or 0.06470580 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00061769 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00022707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00042367 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018694 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000769 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,278,655 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

