Stratis (STRAX) Trading Up 3.9% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Stratis has a total market cap of $81.62 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,795.88 or 0.06375064 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00061149 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00022664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00042312 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018433 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000769 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,287,025 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.