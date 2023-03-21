Streakk (STKK) Price Hits $148.99 on Top Exchanges

Streakk (STKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Streakk token can now be purchased for about $148.99 or 0.00526585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Streakk has a market cap of $1.49 billion and $190,720.25 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.98 or 0.00359816 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,412.13 or 0.26152671 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 150.23373056 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $308,662.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

