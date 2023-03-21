Strong Price Hits $9.53 on Top Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. Strong has a market cap of $1.32 million and $92,021.25 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strong has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Strong token can now be purchased for about $9.53 or 0.00034045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.11 or 0.00363601 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,421.53 or 0.26427778 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010322 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

