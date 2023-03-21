Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $275.94. 268,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,328. The firm has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

