Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 273,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

SU opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

