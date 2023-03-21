Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,812,000 after acquiring an additional 448,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,587,000 after acquiring an additional 608,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,288,000 after purchasing an additional 323,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.12. 225,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,287. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

