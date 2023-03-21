Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 130.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,405 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sysco by 15.5% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.18. 253,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.97.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

