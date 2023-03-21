Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) vs. Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gatos Silver and Taseko Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 0 0 2.00 Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Gatos Silver presently has a consensus price target of $4.38, indicating a potential downside of 5.51%. Given Gatos Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gatos Silver is more favorable than Taseko Mines.

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A N/A N/A Taseko Mines -6.58% 0.35% 0.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gatos Silver and Taseko Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $40.44 million N/A N/A Taseko Mines $301.22 million 1.47 -$19.98 million ($0.07) -22.00

Gatos Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taseko Mines.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats Taseko Mines on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

(Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.