TD Securities Cuts First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$9.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, January 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
First Majestic Silver Trading Down 23.4 %
First Majestic Silver stock traded down C$2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,567,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,820. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.91. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$7.59 and a 1-year high of C$18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total value of C$71,587.08. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
