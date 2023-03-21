TD Securities Cuts First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$9.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, January 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 23.4 %

First Majestic Silver stock traded down C$2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,567,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,820. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.91. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$7.59 and a 1-year high of C$18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Insider Activity

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$201.20 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total value of C$71,587.08. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver



First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

