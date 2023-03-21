TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

TE Connectivity has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $124.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.19. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

