Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of TCS opened at C$27.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.51. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$24.27 and a 52 week high of C$41.13. The stock has a market cap of C$395.28 million, a P/E ratio of 96.89 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TCS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark raised Tecsys from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.33.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

